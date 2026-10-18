Honda, Taisei and Taisei Rotec to test in-road wireless charging
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Honda, teaming up with Taisei and Taisei Rotec, has created an in-road wireless charging system that lets electric vehicles power up as they drive (no pit stops needed).
This "dynamic wireless power transfer" (DWPT) tech is about to be tested on a custom-built lane to see how it holds up under real-world conditions.
Honda focuses on commercial truck charging
The tests will check how well the system works, make sure there's no unwanted electromagnetic leakage, and see if it can handle heavy vehicles.
Honda's approach stands out by focusing on powering big commercial trucks using ground units and receivers built into the vehicles.
More details are expected at the Japan Mobility Show, Bizweek, this October, so if you're into EVs or future tech, stay tuned!