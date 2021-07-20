Hyundai ALCAZAR bags more than 11,000 bookings in a month

Hyundai receives over 11,000 bookings for ALCAZAR SUV in India

In a remarkable achievement, the Hyundai ALCAZAR has received over 11,000 bookings in India since its launch in June this year. As many as 5,600 units of the SUV have been delivered so far. According to Hyundai, around 63% of the bookings are for the diesel variants, while 33% of all the orders have been received for the top-end Signature trim. Here's our roundup.

It features all-LED lighting and plies on 18-inch alloy wheels

Hyundai ALCAZAR has a wheelbase of 2,760mm

The Hyundai ALCAZAR has an eye-catching look with a chrome-finished grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark fin antenna. For lighting, it houses adjustable LED headlights, DRLs, LED fog lamps, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The SUV is available with two BS6-compliant engine options

The Hyundai ALCAZAR comes with two BS6-compliant engine choices, including a 2.0-liter petrol motor that makes 157hp/191Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The car gets a smart panoramic sunroof

Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a 3-row cabin with six or seven seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, and an air purifier. It also packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, a rear-view camera, electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD.

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing

The Hyundai ALCAZAR carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 16.3 lakh for the Prestige (7-seater) petrol model and goes up to Rs. 20.14 lakh for the Signature Dual Tone AT (diesel) trim (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).