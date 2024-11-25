Summarize Simplifying... In short India has launched its first green hydrogen fueling station in Leh, capable of producing 80kg of hydrogen daily.

This station, a project by Amara Raja Infra, is a significant step towards sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions.

This station, a project by Amara Raja Infra, is a significant step towards sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions. The company plans to use the experience gained from this project to develop more such stations across India, aligning with the National Hydrogen Energy Mission.

The facility was built for NTPC

India's first green hydrogen fueling station launched in this city

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:20 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story Amara Raja Infra has announced the successful completion of India's first green hydrogen fueling station. The facility, located in Leh, Ladakh, was built for NTPC and inaugurated by Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. The pioneering project was completed in two years under extreme conditions, at an altitude of 3,400 meters above sea level with temperatures ranging from -25 degree Celsius to 30 degree Celsius.

Fueling station to boost green mobility

The new fueling station can produce 80kg of green hydrogen daily. It will play a major role in enabling emission-free transport in and around Leh. This development also puts India among the few countries at the forefront of the green mobility revolution. After the project is completed, NTPC will deploy five hydrogen fuel cell buses in the region, promoting sustainable transportation even further.

Amara Raja Infra's milestone in green hydrogen infrastructure

Dwarakanadha Reddy, Business Head (Power EPC) at Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd, expressed his excitement over the completion of this challenging project. He said that it reaffirms their engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) expertise and marks their entry into the green hydrogen infrastructure space as a pioneer. The company sees this project as a stepping stone for larger-scale green hydrogen mobility and storage projects in India under the National Hydrogen Energy Mission.

Fueling station to guide future hydrogen projects

Amara Raja Infra believes that the Leh fueling station will prove to be a valuable reference for future green hydrogen projects. The knowledge and experience gained from this project, will prove instrumental in planning and implementing multiple hydrogen fueling stations across India. This would be in line with the country's broader strategy to transition toward cleaner energy sources and reduce its carbon footprint.