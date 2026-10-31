India's 2-wheeler market posts over 1.52cr H1 FY2027 sales
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India's two-wheeler market just had a big moment: over 1.52 crore two-wheelers were sold or shipped abroad in the first half of FY2027, up more than 20% from last year.
Domestic sales alone crossed 1.20 crore, while exports soared by nearly 32%.
Clearly, demand for affordable rides is going strong.
Motorcycles lead India sales 96.93L units
Motorcycles led the charge with 96,93,362 units sold, and scooters weren't far behind at over 53 lakh, a jump of nearly 30%.
Hero Splendor and Honda Activa continued to rule the roads, together making up nearly 30% of domestic two-wheeler sales.
Meanwhile, some old favorites like Bajaj Pulsar and Hero HF Deluxe saw their numbers dip.