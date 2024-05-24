Next Article

Performance of the bike remains unchanged

Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen launched at ₹2.3 lakh

By Akash Pandey 06:34 pm May 24, 202406:34 pm

What's the story Jawa Motorcycles has launched the Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen edition in India. The new variant was introduced at the All You Can Street Festival (AYCS), and carries a price tag of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This positions it as one of the top-spec variants, sharing this status with the Black Mirror edition. Besides the aesthetics, the performance of the bike remains unchanged.

The bike gets diamond-cut alloy wheels

The Red Sheen edition sports a dual-tone red and chrome finish on the fuel tank and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The wheels are equipped with tubeless tires for added convenience. Beyond the new paint option and alloy wheels, the 42 Bobber model remains unchanged. The motorcycle is fueled by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 29.51hp and 30Nm of peak torque.

Additional features of the model

The Red Sheen variant's engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox that benefits from an assist and slipper clutch. For suspension, the motorcycle gets telescopic front forks, and a preload adjustable rear mono-shock. It also flaunts disc brakes at both ends, dual-channel ABS, full LED lighting, a two-step adjustable seat, a digital instrument console, and a USB charging port.