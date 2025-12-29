Next Article
Kawasaki drops the 2026 Versys 650 in India at ₹8.63 lakh
Auto
Kawasaki just launched the 2026 Versys 650 for ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
The updated bike rocks a new grey-and-black look with green accents, and costs ₹15,000 more than before.
You can book it online or at dealerships now, with deliveries kicking off in January.
What's new under the hood?
The Versys 650 is now E20 fuel-ready but keeps its trusty 649cc engine (67hp, 61Nm).
It gets a fresh 4.3-inch TFT display and an adjustable windscreen for smoother touring.
With long-travel suspension and a full tank weighing in at 220kg, this bike is built for those who love to hit the road.