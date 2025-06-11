What's the story

In 2020, Rolls-Royce made its debut in the electric vehicle (EV) segment with the Spectre, a two-door, four-seat coupe.

The car comes with an all-aluminum space frame chassis that keeps its weight in check and improves performance and range.

The lightweight chassis also provides superb torsional rigidity for better handling.

The interior of the Spectre is customizable to extreme limits, but even standard options are extremely luxurious.

Here are some interesting facts about the luxurious EV.