Lesser-known facts about the $400K Rolls-Royce Spectre EV
What's the story
In 2020, Rolls-Royce made its debut in the electric vehicle (EV) segment with the Spectre, a two-door, four-seat coupe.
The car comes with an all-aluminum space frame chassis that keeps its weight in check and improves performance and range.
The lightweight chassis also provides superb torsional rigidity for better handling.
The interior of the Spectre is customizable to extreme limits, but even standard options are extremely luxurious.
Here are some interesting facts about the luxurious EV.
Design elements
Starlight headliner with 5,500 stars
The Spectre features the iconic Rolls-Royce starlight headliner with 5,500 tiny stars, which is more than other models that get only 1,400 stars.
The headliner also extends to the doors for an even more special look.
Another unique feature of the car is its illuminated front grille called Pantheon Grille, which has 22 LEDs that light up at night.
Performance specs
Low drag coefficient and 4-wheel steering
The Spectre boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.25, the lowest of any Rolls-Royce to date. This low drag coefficient helps with acceleration and performance, as well as efficiency, which is crucial for an EV.
The car also comes with a four-wheel steering system that makes it highly maneuverable even in tight urban spaces.
At slow speeds, rear wheels turn opposite to front ones to reduce turning circle radius significantly.
Power output
Dual-motor setup makes the Spectre go super fast
The Spectre packs a dual-motor electric powertrain that delivers an impressive 577hp and 900Nm of torque.
This power is more than enough to propel the car from zero to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds
The EV also offers an estimated range of 515km, which is pretty good for such a large and heavy vehicle. The fast-charging capabilities make it suitable for inter-city trips too.
Market debut
Price and availability
The Spectre comes with a starting price tag of $413,000, which can go up to almost a million dollars with additional options and customizations.
However, typical Rolls-Royce buyers don't usually mind the price given the brand's legacy and impeccable hand-built luxury it offers.
In India, the EV starts at ₹7.5 crore (ex-showroom) and is owned by several business and movie personalities, including Mukesh Ambani, Ram Charan, and Dhanush.