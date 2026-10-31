Land Rover unveils 18-unit Range Rover SV Sawai Collection ₹4.90cr
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Land Rover just unveiled the super-exclusive Range Rover SV Sawai Collection, starting at ₹4.90 crore.
There are only 18 cars in total: six each for the Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer editions, each drawing design inspiration from Rajasthan's iconic cities with custom colors and details.
V8 537hp, 8-speed, bespoke interior
Every variant packs a powerful 4.4-liter V-8 engine (537hp) that goes with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Inside, you get bespoke cabin finishes, embroidery, white ceramic controls, and customized carpets and mats.
Basically: rare looks, serious speed, and top-tier comfort, all rolled into one head-turning SUV.