Lithuania permits Tesla Full Self Driving, drivers must supervise operation
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Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software just got approved for use in Lithuania, making it only the second country in Europe to allow it after the Netherlands.
Teslas there can handle things like steering, changing lanes, and parking mostly on their own, but drivers still need to keep an eye on things.
Lithuania approval advances Tesla 10 million subscriptions
This approval is a big win for Tesla's global plans and Elon Musk's goal of hitting 10 million FSD subscriptions by 2035.
Right now, about 1.3 million people pay for FSD worldwide, with the software already running in places like Canada, Australia, and South Korea.
While Europe has been slow to approve FSD due to strict rules, Lithuania's move could help speed things up across more countries soon.