Maruti Suzuki Dzire marks 3.5 millionth unit production milestone
Auto
Big news for car fans: Maruti Suzuki Dzire just rolled out its 3.5 millionth unit since production began in January 2008.
The carmaker has reached 35 lakh cumulative production after approximately 18 years and nine months, and recorded 1,25,988 domestic sales in April-September 2026, ahead of Punch by 2,701 units.
Dzire outpaces Tata Punch and WagonR
Production has sped up a lot recently, with domestic sales hitting 125,988 units in the first half of FY2027, a solid 16.65% jump from last year.
Dzire keeps outpacing rivals like Tata Punch and WagonR, thanks to steady demand at home and strong exports abroad.