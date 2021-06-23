Home / News / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV hatchback spotted testing in India
Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV hatchback spotted testing in India

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 04:51 pm
Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV hatchback spotted testing in India
Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV previewed in spy shots

Maruti Suzuki might launch an electric version of its WagonR hatchback in India next year. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key details. The pictures suggest that it will have smoked headlamps and taillights, a 'Suzuki' logo surrounded by blue highlights, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Here are more details.

In this article
Exteriors

The car will have indicator-mounted ORVMs and vertically positioned reflectors

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV will have a muscular hood, a closed front grille, a wide air dam, sleek headlights, and new fog lamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Vertically positioned reflectors, narrow taillights, and a window wiper will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It might be fueled by a 10-25kWh Lithium-ion battery

The powertrain details of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV are yet to be revealed. However, the car will reportedly draw power from a 72V electric motor linked to a 10-25kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

Interiors

The vehicle should have five seats and parking sensors

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV is expected to have a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, rear parking sensors, a dual-tone dashboard, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. It might pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors should ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR EV in India will be revealed at the time of launch. For reference, the standard fuel-guzzling model is priced between Rs. 4.80-6.33 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

