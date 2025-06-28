You should soon get 2 helmets with every new 2-wheeler

The Indian government has proposed a new rule to improve road safety. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways wants all two-wheeler makers to offer two helmets with each vehicle purchase. The proposal is part of an amendment to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. According to an official notification, this rule will come into effect within three months after its final notification is published in the official gazette.

Measures Safety for both riders and pillion passengers The proposed amendment, released on June 23, seeks to improve road safety for both riders and pillion passengers. The helmets provided under this new rule will have to conform to the quality standards prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). However, it is worth noting that this requirement won't be applicable for people exempted under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Extras ABS mandatory for new 2-wheelers from January 2026 Along with the helmet provision, the Centre has also proposed another safety measure. From January 1, 2026, all new L2 category two-wheelers—motorbikes and scooters with engine capacity over 50cc or top speeds exceeding 50km/h—shall have to be fitted with Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS). The ABS will comply with Indian Standard IS14664:2010 for improved control and reduced chances of skidding during sudden braking.