Summarize Simplifying... In short Tesla is set to unveil a two-seater robotaxi, the Cybercab, at the 'We, Robot' event, with plans to potentially allow Tesla owners to use their cars as robotaxis when idle.

The launch timeline remains uncertain, with industry experts predicting a six-month to one-year ramp-up period.

The event, inspired by Isaac Asimov's sci-fi stories, will be live-streamed, hinting at Tesla's vision for the future of AI and transportation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cybercab will come with FSD tech

Cybercab: Tesla to unveil 2-seater robotaxi at 'We, Robot' event

By Mudit Dube 02:19 pm Oct 10, 202402:19 pm

What's the story Tesla is all set to unveil its latest innovation, the Cybercab, at the upcoming "We, Robot" event later today in the US (Friday morning in India). The Cybercab is a two-seater robotaxi with butterfly-wing doors and Full Self-Driving (FSD) tech. The company's CEO Elon Musk is also expected to talk about plans to implement FSD in semi big rig trucks at this event.

Future plans

Private Tesla cars could double as robotaxis

Along with the Cybercab reveal, Musk is also said to be mulling a strategy that would let Tesla owners use their private vehicles as robotaxis when not in use. This could potentially boost the number of autonomous taxis on the road. However, it remains unclear when this plan would be rolled out or how it would work in practice.

Launch timeline

Uncertainty surrounds Cybercab's deployment timeline

That said, the exact timeline for the deployment of the Cybercab is still unclear. Industry watchers and investors are waiting for Tesla to announce when it plans to launch the vehicle and details of a possible ride-hailing app. "We should hear more about the production timeline and when they go live most likely... We do think that this will take time to ramp up certainly, anywhere from six months to a year," said Ken Mahoney, CEO of Mahoney Asset Management.

Event details

'We, Robot' event: A nod to science fiction

The "We, Robot" event will be held at 7pm PT (Friday, 7am IST) at Warner Bros Hollywood studio. The company will stream the event live on its YouTube page and on the Musk-owned social media platform X. The name of the event is nod to Isaac Asimov's famous collection of science fiction stories, I, Robot. This indicates that Tesla may be marketing its new robotaxi as part of a larger story about the future of transportation and artificial intelligence.