What's the story

Renault's 5 (or Alpine A290 in some markets) has been named the 2025 Car of the Year, a coveted title revealed at the Brussels motor show.

The EV beat six other competitors, amassing a total of 353 points.

Renault's CEO Fabrice Cambolive accepted the award and said he was immensely proud of the achievement, praising their winning model's transformative potential in the EV market.