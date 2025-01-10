Renault 5 EV bags '2025 Car of the Year' award
What's the story
Renault's 5 (or Alpine A290 in some markets) has been named the 2025 Car of the Year, a coveted title revealed at the Brussels motor show.
The EV beat six other competitors, amassing a total of 353 points.
Renault's CEO Fabrice Cambolive accepted the award and said he was immensely proud of the achievement, praising their winning model's transformative potential in the EV market.
Competition results
Renault 5 outperforms competitors in points tally
The Renault 5 dominated the competition by a huge margin, scoring 353 points. Its nearest rival was the Kia EV3, which managed 291 points.
Other participants included the Citroen C3/eC3 with 215 points, Dacia Duster at 172 points, Hyundai Inster with 168 points, Cupra Terramar at 165 and Alfa Romeo Junior at the end with 136 points.
Vehicle features
Renault 5 praised for its design and performance
The Renault 5 was praised for its nostalgic appeal and modern attractiveness.
The car's suspension was appreciated for its refinement and agility, while the interface was noted for being ergonomic and comprehensive.
The car was also recognized as great value for money. All these features made it a fun drive, with the Alpine A290 variant promising an even more enjoyable experience.
Award process
Jury comprises leading auto journalists from across Europe
The Car of the Year award is one of the most prestigious in Europe, with a jury of 60 top auto journalists from 23 countries.
All new cars launched in Europe in the last one year are eligible for consideration.
The jurors assess every car on the basis of design, comfort, safety, economy, handling and roadworthiness, performance, functionality, environmental impact, driver satisfaction and price.