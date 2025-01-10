What's the story

Jeep has brought back the 4x4 automatic transmission option for its MY25 Meridian SUV in India.

This is being offered with the Limited (O) variant, which comes at ₹36.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated model is ₹2.3 lakh pricier than its 4x2 automatic transmission sibling, which retails at ₹34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

An optional accessory package has also been introduced for the 2025 Meridian model.