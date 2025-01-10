Jeep re-launches Meridian SUV's 4x4 variant at ₹37L
What's the story
Jeep has brought back the 4x4 automatic transmission option for its MY25 Meridian SUV in India.
This is being offered with the Limited (O) variant, which comes at ₹36.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
The updated model is ₹2.3 lakh pricier than its 4x2 automatic transmission sibling, which retails at ₹34.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
An optional accessory package has also been introduced for the 2025 Meridian model.
Package details
New accessory package and booking details
The new accessory package for the 2025 Meridian features decals for the hood, side profile, and headlights. It also provides customizable ambient lighting.
Bookings for the updated Jeep Meridian, including the Limited (O) 4x4 AT variant and optional accessories pack, are open at Jeep dealerships nationwide.
The refreshed SUV was first launched in October 2024 with four trim levels: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland.
The first three came with a 4x2 drivetrain, offered in manual and automatic options.
Vehicle specifications
Seating configurations and features
The 2025 Jeep Meridian comes in five and seven-seat configurations. The five-seater option is limited to the base Longitude trim, while the seven-seater layout is available on other variants.
The SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, and a powered tailgate, among others.
The top-end Overland trim also features an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.
Performance details
Engine specifications and transmission options
Under the hood, the Meridian draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder MultiJet diesel engine that produces 168hp of power and 350Nm of torque.
It can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. However, the top-end Overland variant comes only with an automatic transmission.
The Jeep Meridian takes on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster in India's SUV segment.