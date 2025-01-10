Tesla unveils refreshed Model Y, boasting new features and technology
What's the story
Tesla has officially unveiled the refreshed version of its best-selling electric SUV, the Model Y, in China.
The launch comes just days after the vehicle's images were leaked online.
The updated Model Y is now available on Tesla's Chinese website and other Asia-Pacific platforms, featuring upgrades akin to those in the revamped Model 3.
Tesla has enhanced acceleration, claiming the large-battery AWD Model Y now reaches 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, an improvement from the earlier 4.9 seconds.
Upgrades
2025 Model Y offers a quieter cabin, improved efficiency
The refreshed Model Y comes with a quieter cabin, improved efficiency, better performance, ambient lighting, and a touchscreen for rear passengers.
The new Model Y can deliver a range of up to 719km in its Long-range AWD configuration with 19-inch wheels.
This range is according to China's Light-duty Test Cycle (CLTC) estimates and is an upgrade over the previous highest-range configuration of 688km.
Design changes
Model Y now sports a Cybertruck-like 'light bar'
The exterior design of the refreshed Model Y matches with previously leaked images, sporting a Cybertruck-like "light bar" at the front in place of regular headlights.
The front-end has been narrowed to remove the "duck lip" bump on the hood's front.
Plus, a new front bumper camera has been added, similar to that on Cybertruck but missing in Model 3's update.
It should help with parking and offer an additional viewpoint for Tesla's Autopilot software.
Interior modifications
Interior changes in new Model Y
The interior of the refreshed Model Y has also been updated, albeit not as drastically as some expected.
Tesla has introduced a new "acoustic glass" that significantly reduces interior noise. The vehicle now features a customizable ambient lighting LED strip across the dashboard.
At the rear, electric seats can be folded using a button in the trunk, enhancing access to storage.
The base price for the 2025 Model Y is 263,500 yuan ($35,900), reflecting a 5% increase from before.