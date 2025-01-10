What's the story

Tesla has officially unveiled the refreshed version of its best-selling electric SUV, the Model Y, in China.

The launch comes just days after the vehicle's images were leaked online.

The updated Model Y is now available on Tesla's Chinese website and other Asia-Pacific platforms, featuring upgrades akin to those in the revamped Model 3.

Tesla has enhanced acceleration, claiming the large-battery AWD Model Y now reaches 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds, an improvement from the earlier 4.9 seconds.