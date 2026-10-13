Renault India debuts Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 October 17
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Renault India is bringing the Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 to India on October 17, marking its debut of strong-hybrid technology here.
With an impressive 29km per liter fuel efficiency (ARAI-certified), this SUV is designed for those who want to save on fuel without giving up power.
Bookings are open online or at dealerships with a ₹21,000 token amount.
Duster hybrid delivers 160hp with 1.8L
The new Duster hybrid packs a 1.8-liter gasoline engine, two electric motors, and a 1.4 kWh battery for a combined 160hp, so you get both punchy performance and better mileage than regular turbo gasoline engines.
Renault hopes this move will offer a fuel-efficient alternative within the Duster range.