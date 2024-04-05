Next Article

Renault also offers a hybrid powertrain option with the new Captur

2024 Renault Captur breaks cover with new design, hi-tech features

What's the story Renault has unveiled its revamped 2024 Captur, showcasing a range of aesthetic changes, functional enhancements, and use of eco-friendly materials. The updated model is set to be manufactured in Spain and will be launched in European markets later this year. The 2024 Renault Captur is primarily positioned to compete with the Ford Puma in the European region.

2024 Renault Captur: A fresh take on exterior design

The front fascia of the 2024 Renault Captur has undergone significant changes, including modifications to the lighting setup, grille, and bumper. The new design language gives the vehicle a sharper profile with standout features like sleek LED DRLs, Renault's revised diamond logo, and arrow-styled fog lamp housings. The side profile remains largely unchanged except for sportier alloy wheels.

New trim and wheel options for the new Captur

The top-tier Esprit Alpine trim replaces the old RS Line in the 2024 Renault Captur range. Customers choosing this trim will get 19-inch alloy wheels. The base-spec trims are equipped with 17-inch steel wheels, but Renault offers same size alloys as an optional upgrade. The rear design retains C-shaped tail lights from the previous model, while featuring a revised bumper and discontinuing faux exhaust tips.

Interior upgrades and eco-friendly materials in 2024 Captur

While the interior of the 2024 Renault Captur may seem familiar, it features several upgrades. The infotainment system now has a larger 10.4-inch touch display and the instrument cluster has been upgraded to a 10.25-inch screen. In an eco-friendly move, Renault has used materials such as hemp for upholstery, completely ditching leather and minimizing chrome accents.

Engine options for the Renault Captur (facelift)

The base-spec variant of the 2024 Renault Captur features a 90 hp, 1.0-liter 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It is also available with an LPG option. Higher variants offer a more powerful 1.3-liter, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that produces either 140hp or up to 160hp, depending on the trim. It is mated to a dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic transmission.

Hybrid powertrain option for the 2024 Renault Captur

The 2024 Renault Captur also offers a hybrid powertrain option, which includes a naturally aspirated 1.6-liter petrol engine integrated with a 36-kilowatt electric motor. This setup features an 18-kW high-voltage starter generator and a 1.2-kWh battery. The gasoline engine alone generates 94hp, but the combined power output is 145 hp. According to Renault, the hybrid variant always starts in electric mode and can fulfill around 80% of city driving needs in this mode.