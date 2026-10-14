Renault unveils pillarless E-Space concept at Paris Motor Show

Inside, the E-Space is all about versatility: seats swivel and float on hidden pedestals, so you can switch things up like turning rear seats into a table for hangouts or work.

Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1984 Espace, Renault adds modern touches like safe LFP batteries in future production models, one-pedal driving, and Google Gemini AI for smarter navigation.

It's their way of making electric family rides cooler and more connected.