Renault unveils pillarless E-Space concept at Paris Motor Show
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Renault just pulled the wraps off its E-Space Concept at the Paris Motor Show, a fresh take on family vans.
With a pillarless design and a huge sunroof, this six-seater feels open and roomy, putting comfort and flexibility front and center.
E-Space: swivel seats, Google Gemini AI
Inside, the E-Space is all about versatility: seats swivel and float on hidden pedestals, so you can switch things up like turning rear seats into a table for hangouts or work.
Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1984 Espace, Renault adds modern touches like safe LFP batteries in future production models, one-pedal driving, and Google Gemini AI for smarter navigation.
It's their way of making electric family rides cooler and more connected.