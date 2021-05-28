SSC reveals Tuatara Striker, Aggressor with up to 2,200hp powertrain

US-based SSC has revealed two new versions of its Tuatara model, which currently holds the record for the world's fastest production car. They are unlikely to make their way to India. Called the Tuatara Striker and Aggressor, these limited-run hypercars provide more downforce, generate up to 2,200hp of power, and offer more options for customization. Here are more details.

The cars sport a massive rear wing

Tuatara Striker and Aggressor have a muscular bonnet, sleek headlights, a front splitter, and a vertical stabilizer. They are flanked by sleek ORVMs, directionally vaned rockers, and multi-spoke wheels. A massive wing, sleek taillights, and an updated diffuser are available on the rear. The Aggressor, however, is a track-only model and offers extensive customization, including the tuning of the exhaust note.

They are fueled by a 5.9-liter, SSC V8 engine

The SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor draw power from a 5.9-liter, SSC V8 engine linked to a CIMA 7-speed manual gearbox. In the former, the mill generates a maximum power of 1,750hp, while in the Aggressor it tops out at 2,200hp.

The vehicles have two seats and a digital driver's display

The SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor have a 2-seater cabin with extensive carbon fiber usage, Alcantara upholstery, air conditioning, and a steering wheel with paddle shifters. They house a digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment console. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and a blind-spot monitor are available.

SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the SSC Tuatara Striker and Aggressor have not been revealed yet. However, they will carry a premium over the standard Tuatara, which costs $1.9 million (roughly Rs. 13.7 crore). Only 100 Strikers and 10 Aggressors will be built.