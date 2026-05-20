Stellantis partners with Dongfeng to build Voyah EVs in France
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Stellantis is joining forces with Chinese automaker Dongfeng to build electric vehicles in France, focusing on Dongfeng's premium Voyah brand.
These new rides (ranging from plug-in hybrids to full-battery EVs) will roll out of Stellantis's Rennes plant, which until now only made the Citroen C5 Aircross.
Stellantis 51% stake avoids EU tariffs
Stellantis will hold a 51% stake, giving it control while helping Dongfeng dodge EU import tariffs.
The Voyah models are likely to target Western and Northern Europe, and Stellantis's dealer network will handle all sales and distribution.
There's also talk that the core Dongfeng brand could join in down the line, as Chinese carmakers keep expanding their footprint across Europe.