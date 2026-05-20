Stellantis partners with Dongfeng to build Voyah EVs in France

Stellantis 51% stake avoids EU tariffs

Stellantis will hold a 51% stake, giving it control while helping Dongfeng dodge EU import tariffs.

The Voyah models are likely to target Western and Northern Europe, and Stellantis's dealer network will handle all sales and distribution.

There's also talk that the core Dongfeng brand could join in down the line, as Chinese carmakers keep expanding their footprint across Europe.