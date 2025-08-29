Tesla refreshes Model Y Performance, starts at £61,990 Auto Aug 29, 2025

Tesla just dropped the refreshed Model Y Performance, packing even more power and efficiency.

With dual "Performance 4DU" motors making 450 BHP, it rockets from 0-97km/h in 3.3 seconds and tops out at 250km/h.

Prices start at £61,990 ($83,630), with deliveries kicking off in Europe and the Middle East this October.