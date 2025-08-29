Tesla refreshes Model Y Performance, starts at £61,990
Tesla just dropped the refreshed Model Y Performance, packing even more power and efficiency.
With dual "Performance 4DU" motors making 450 BHP, it rockets from 0-97km/h in 3.3 seconds and tops out at 250km/h.
Prices start at £61,990 ($83,630), with deliveries kicking off in Europe and the Middle East this October.
What else is new?
The update brings adaptive dampers for a smoother ride, a sleek aero front bumper, carbon rear spoiler, bold red brake calipers, and big 21-inch wheels.
Inside you get a huge 16-inch touchscreen plus heated and ventilated front sports seats with extra support.
Production is happening at Tesla's Berlin-area factory.
It almost matches the range of the standard AWD model
Thanks to new high-density battery tech, you get all that speed while almost matching the range of the standard AWD Model Y—so it's fast but still practical for daily life.