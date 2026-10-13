Tesla renames 'Full Self-Driving' to 'Tesla Assisted Driving' across Europe
Auto
Tesla just swapped out the "Full Self-Driving" label for "Tesla Assisted Driving" across Europe, starting today.
This move follows pressure from German officials who felt the old name was misleading, since the tech isn't actually self-driving yet.
The rebrand is about meeting European Union rules.
Tesla tightens EU speed limits
To play by EU standards, Tesla's system now has tighter speed limits, fewer customization options than in the US and a simpler interface.
France is holding off on approving the update until it gets an official EU thumbs-up, citing safety concerns.
And just so we're clear: even with these updates, drivers still need to keep their hands on the wheel. Tesla's system isn't fully autonomous.