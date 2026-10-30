Toyota's CALTY debuts Snowhunter concepts at SEMA on snow tracks
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Toyota just showed off its Snowhunter concepts at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, turning heads with the Tundra, Tacoma, 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia, all rolling on snow tracks instead of regular tires.
Created by Toyota's Michigan-based CALTY research arm, these rugged rides are built for serious winter adventures and overlanding.
Snowhunter models keep engines add accessories
Each Snowhunter swaps out standard wheels for heavy-duty tracks that boost traction on snowy terrain.
They keep their original engines but get cool upgrades like LED light pods and custom storage racks.
While you can't buy these yet (and DIY conversions could void your warranty), Toyota says they're a sneak peek at what future overlanding gear might look like: think base camp setups and trail-ready accessories.