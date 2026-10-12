VLF launches Strada electric scooter in India starting ₹1.20L

The Strada packs a punch with its 6.43hp motor and zippy torque, plus you can pick between single- or dual-battery setups, both water-resistant for peace of mind.

The big 16-inch front wheel helps keep things stable even at speeds up to 85km/h across three riding modes.

With features like all-LED lighting and a slick TFT display, it's ready to take on rivals like TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak, definitely one for tech-loving riders to check out.