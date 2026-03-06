Volkswagen Golf gets a big update for 2028

Electric model to have an 800-volt system

The electric model (possibly called ID Golf) will have an 800-volt system for faster charging and longer range (pretty handy if you're always on the go).

The gas version isn't left behind either; it is likely to offer hybrid powertrains and both versions mix retro vibes from the Mk7 with modern design.

Plus, thanks to Volkswagen teaming up with Rivian, you can expect much smoother software updates over-the-air.

Production stays at Wolfsburg, keeping that original Golf spirit alive.