Volkswagen Group plans to cut half of its car models Auto Jul 13, 2026

Volkswagen Group just announced plans to cut up to one-half of its car models across brands like Audi, Porsche, Skoda, and Bentley.

The idea? Focus on cars that actually make money, rather than offering tons of choices.

CEO Oliver Blume even mentioned that the company also plans to trim down options for the remaining models by as much as 75%.