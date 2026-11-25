Volkswagen has launched a super affordable self-driving sedan in Shanghai, and virtually everything that makes the ID. Era 5S significant, its automated-driving system that outperforms what VW offers elsewhere, plug-in hybrid drivetrain and much of the underlying technology, was developed in China, for China.

This move really shows how much VW is leaning on Chinese tech to compete globally, and it's a big sign of how important China has become for car innovation.