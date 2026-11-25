Volkswagen launches China-developed ID. Era 5S self-driving sedan in Shanghai
Volkswagen has launched a super affordable self-driving sedan in Shanghai, and virtually everything that makes the ID. Era 5S significant, its automated-driving system that outperforms what VW offers elsewhere, plug-in hybrid drivetrain and much of the underlying technology, was developed in China, for China.
This move really shows how much VW is leaning on Chinese tech to compete globally, and it's a big sign of how important China has become for car innovation.
Volkswagen partners Chinese firms for exports
VW teamed up with Partnerships with Horizon Robotics and EV manufacturer Xpeng Inc. to fast-track smart features and hybrid tech for this new ride.
The plan? Roll out these innovations across more models (think Tiguan and ID. Polo) and even export them to places like Mexico and South America.
While US rules limit some tech imports, VW is looking at ways to bring these advancements to Europe too, aiming for global reach with its "In China, Beyond China" strategy.