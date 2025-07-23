Bomb scare at Bengaluru bus stand: Gelatin sticks, detonators found
What's the story
A bomb scare was reported at the Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand in Bengaluru on Wednesday after a suspicious bag was discovered. The bag was found outside a toilet. "Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately) were found in a carry bag outside the toilet inside Kalasipalyam BMTC bus stand. FIR is yet to be registered," said S Girish, DCP West Bengaluru, in a statement.
#Breaking | Six gelatin sticks and some detonators were found separately in a carry bag outside the toilet at the #Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand in western #Bengaluru on Wednesday. The police and the bomb squad are at the scene. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/Vb7GzOsRuu— Prajwal D'Souza (@prajwaldza) July 23, 2025
Discovery details
How the bag was discovered
An employee at the public toilet, who was an eyewitness to the incident, said that someone had come to use the toilet and left their bag behind. "We usually keep the bag with us thinking that they might come back to take it," he said. The area was immediately cordoned off, and bomb disposal squads were called in to handle the situation. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify who left the bag behind.
Explosive use
Gelatin sticks used for mining, construction work
Gelatin sticks are inexpensive explosive materials typically used in industries for mining and construction work. They are employed for building structures, roads, railways, and tunnels. However, they can't be detonated without a detonator. Further details are awaited.