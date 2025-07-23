Bomb scare at Bengaluru bus stand: Gelatin sticks, detonators found   

#Breaking | Six gelatin sticks and some detonators were found separately in a carry bag outside the toilet at the #Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand in western #Bengaluru on Wednesday. The police and the bomb squad are at the scene. @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/Vb7GzOsRuu

Discovery details

How the bag was discovered

An employee at the public toilet, who was an eyewitness to the incident, said that someone had come to use the toilet and left their bag behind. "We usually keep the bag with us thinking that they might come back to take it," he said. The area was immediately cordoned off, and bomb disposal squads were called in to handle the situation. Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage to identify who left the bag behind.