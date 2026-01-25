3 bank holidays coming next week: Check dates
What's the story
Next week, banks across India will observe at least three holidays. The first one is on January 26 (Monday), when the country will celebrate its Republic Day. As it is a national holiday, all public and private sector banks will remain closed on this day. This means there will be a long weekend with three consecutive holidays from January 24 (Saturday), January 25 (Sunday), and January 26 (Monday), due to the weekend and Republic Day.
Regional variations
Bank holidays vary by region
Bank holidays in India are not uniform and can differ from one state to another. These variations depend on local festivals or other significant events. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides these dates and shares them in its bank holiday calendar. However, national holidays such as Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Republic Day are observed across all states and Union Territories of India.
Potential disruptions
Strike may affect banking services
On January 27, some public sector banks may face disruptions in their services. This is because bank employee unions have called for a nationwide strike on the day, demanding a five-day work week. However, the strike is unlikely to affect large private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Upcoming closure
Bank operations on February 1
Apart from the holidays on January 26, banks across India will also remain closed on February 1 (Sunday). However, it's important to note that only physical branches of banks will be closed during these holidays. Online banking services such as internet banking, ATMs, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services will still be available for customers.