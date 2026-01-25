3 bank holidays coming next week: Check dates

Next week, banks across India will observe at least three holidays. The first one is on January 26 (Monday), when the country will celebrate its Republic Day . As it is a national holiday, all public and private sector banks will remain closed on this day. This means there will be a long weekend with three consecutive holidays from January 24 (Saturday), January 25 (Sunday), and January 26 (Monday), due to the weekend and Republic Day.

Regional variations Bank holidays vary by region Bank holidays in India are not uniform and can differ from one state to another. These variations depend on local festivals or other significant events. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides these dates and shares them in its bank holiday calendar. However, national holidays such as Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti, and Republic Day are observed across all states and Union Territories of India.

Potential disruptions Strike may affect banking services On January 27, some public sector banks may face disruptions in their services. This is because bank employee unions have called for a nationwide strike on the day, demanding a five-day work week. However, the strike is unlikely to affect large private sector banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank﻿, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

