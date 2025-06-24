Adani Group shares jump 4% on $15-20B capex announcement

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest a record $15-20 billion across its businesses over the next five years. The announcement was made by Chairman Gautam Adani at the company's annual general meeting. He stressed that these investments are not just for the group but also for contributing to India's infrastructure development. Following the announcement, Adani Group stocks jumped by up to 4% in today's session.

Business expansion Adani claims group is India's largest infrastructure company Adani highlighted the group's strong balance sheet and record earnings from its diverse businesses, including seaports, airports, renewable energy parks, data centers, cement, gas and electricity. He said these have made the group India's largest infrastructure company. "Even in the face of storms and relentless scrutiny, the Adani Group has never backed down," he said while referring to recent allegations in the US against his conglomerate.

Legal challenges Response to US allegations of bribery, misleading investors Responding to the US allegations of bribery and misleading investors, Adani said no one from the group has been charged with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or conspiring to obstruct justice. He stressed that "our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are non-negotiable."

Financial growth At the group level, revenues grew by 7% Adani revealed that at the group level, revenues grew by 7% while EBITDA rose by 8.2%. He said their net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained healthy at 2.6x with total revenues of ₹2,71,664 crore and an adjusted EBITDA of ₹89,806 crore. The chairman also emphasized that his conglomerate's goal is not just to build businesses but also to create new possibilities for India's future.