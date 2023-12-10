India's agri-commodity exports fell 10L tons in September: Here's why

By Akash Pandey 01:35 pm Dec 10, 202301:35 pm

Bans on various rice varieties to blame

In September 2023, agri-commodity exports stood at 17.93 lakh tons. This was a significant decrease from 27.94 lakh tons in August, according to India's agri-export promotion organization APEDA. Earlier in the year, April and May saw exports of around 33 lakh tons each. However, due to restrictions on various rice varieties, such as broken rice and non-basmati white rice, exports fell to nearly 18 lakh tons.

Export details and contributing factors

The value of farm item exports declined from Rs. 18,128 crore in August to Rs. 14,153 crore in September. Major exports during September included non-basmati rice at 4.25 lakh tons, basmati (1.21 lakh tons), fresh onions at 1.51 lakh tons, and buffalo meat at 1,21,427 tons. The export of certain agricultural commodities was affected due to bans on various rice varieties and the implementation of a minimum export price on basmati rice to increase domestic supply and curb food inflation.

Total exports reached 172.27 lakh tons

From April to September, the total export of agri-commodities reached 172.27 lakh tons. APEDA keeps track of the export data for 47 agricultural goods, including meat and poultry products. The decline in agri-commodity exports can be linked to the restrictions on rice varieties and efforts to control food inflation. APEDA's data offers valuable insights into the performance of India's agri-export sector, as it plays a crucial role in promoting agricultural exports.