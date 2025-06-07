What's the story

India's top telecom players have reported a 15% year-on-year (YoY) jump in their combined revenues for the March quarter.

The growth is mainly due to industry-wide tariff hikes and strong gains in mobile broadband users.

According to CLSA, despite two fewer days in the fiscal fourth quarter, the mobile revenues of these companies grew 15% YoY to ₹67,600 crore, led by tariff hikes of 11-25% in July 2024 and subscriber additions.