Akasa Air gets Asia's first Boeing 737 MAX 8-200

Written by Athik Saleh August 01, 2023 | 04:16 pm 1 min read

Akasa Air has ordered 80 aircraft from Boeing (Photo credit: Akasa Air)

Akasa Air has become the first Asian airline to add the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 to its fleet, marking a significant milestone in its growth and expansion plans. Within just a year of starting operations, the carrier has reached a fleet size of 20 aircraft. Akasa's order to Boeing includes 23 737-8s and 57 737-8-200s, all set to be delivered within five years.

The new aircraft marks beginning of Akasa's international journey

The addition of Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 marks the beginning of Akasa's international expansion plans. The 737 MAX is the fourth generation of Boeing's famous 737 line of aircraft. The 8-200 variant of 737 MAX has 200 seats. The 737 MAX family is known for their fuel efficiency and greater range. It is also a comparatively quieter aircraft.

The airline carried 4 million passengers in just one year

In just one year, Akasa has made a splash in the Indian aviation market, carrying four million passengers across 35 routes to 16 cities with over 900 weekly flights. The addition of the Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 further solidifies Akasa's position in the market. The airline aims to expand its fleet further, with a three-digit order expected by 2023 end.

