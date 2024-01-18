Akasa Air buys 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Akasa has ordered 150 aircraft that comprise two Boeing models — 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200

Akasa Air has ordered 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrow-body planes. With this new order, the budget airline is looking to expand its presence in both domestic and international markets, taking advantage of India's booming aviation industry. For Boeing, Akasa Air's order is the first significant deal for its 737 MAX jetliner program since the recent mid-air panel blowout incident that rocked the aviation world.

Order doesn't include the controversial MAX 9 version

Akasa has ordered 150 aircraft that comprise two Boeing models — 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200. It didn't order the controversial MAX 9 version which has been grounded after the Alaska Airlines's mid-air accident, per India Today. Vinay Dube, co-founder and CEO, Akasa Air, said, "This large and historic aircraft order puts Akasa on a path of becoming one of the top 30 leading airlines in the world, by the turn of this decade."

Akasa has ordered over 200 aircraft within 17 months

Akasa Air's choice to place a new order for a significant number of Boeing 737 MAX planes aligns with the global trend of airlines preparing for a revival in air travel. Akasa has stated that it is the only Indian airline in history to have ordered over 200 aircraft within 17 months of commencing operations. The industry is positioning to meet growing demand for domestic and international flights as worldwide travel recovers, with a focus on international routes.