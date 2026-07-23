Amazon lays off employees in AGI unit
What's the story
Amazon has announced another round of layoffs, this time targeting its Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) unit. The team is responsible for developing the company's advanced AI models, including Nova. The latest job cuts come just months after Amazon laid off around 30,000 employees globally. However, the company did not disclose how many people were affected by this decision.
Strategic shift
Latest move mirror industry trends
The latest layoffs come as part of a broader trend in the tech industry, with companies such as Microsoft and Meta also laying off thousands of employees.
An Amazon spokesperson said that the company is "sharpening our focus on the initiatives that matter most for customers."
They added this would involve some tough decisions, including cutting roles within parts of their AGI organization.
Personal impact
Layoffs prompt reactions from affected employees
The layoffs have drawn reactions from affected employees.
One employee, Kyle Wong, revealed their layoff on X just a day after their 23rd birthday.
Another AGI employee, Miao Xiong, said she was among many who lost their jobs in this round of layoffs. She noted that while she filtered important data points for AI models, it was her job that got "filtered out."
Support offered
Amazon offers severance package to laid-off employees
Amazon has promised a severance package of 90 days of pay and benefits for affected US employees. They will also get outplacement support and transitional healthcare benefits.
Amid the job cuts, Amazon remains committed to investing in AI technology, with plans to spend $200 billion this year, more than 50% up from 2025.
The company has also raised tens of billions in debt to fund its AI development efforts.
Team restructuring
Leadership changes in AGI unit
The AGI unit has seen leadership changes recently, with Rohit Prasad, a senior Amazon executive overseeing AGI, leaving at the end of last year.
David Luan, head of its AGI Lab, left in February.
In December 2025, Amazon consolidated AGI work under senior vice president Peter DeSantis as part of a larger group that also includes silicon development and quantum computing.