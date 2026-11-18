Amazon, Google to own nearly 30% of Anthropic after IPO
What's the story
Anthropic has revealed more about its major investment deals with tech giants Amazon and Google. The company disclosed that Amazon will hold a stake of nearly 15% in the upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO). Interestingly, this isn't the full potential stake for the cloud giant. When it invested billions in Anthropic in 2023 and 2024, Amazon got promissory notes convertible into equity at prices between $2.09 and $5.05 per share depending on the year of investment.
Stake details
Amazon's stake could have been nearly 24%
Amazon has chosen to convert some of its promissory notes into a special class of non-voting shares as part of the IPO, giving it a 15% stake.
These shares can earn dividends and convert into standard voting Class A shares when sold.
However, Amazon has also chosen to retain billions' worth of these notes for now.
If converted all at once, it would have owned nearly 24% in Anthropic.
Investment breakdown
Google will own nearly 14% of the AI start-up
Google will own nearly 14% of Anthropic, also in non-voting shares. This comes from the conversion of notes and a "private placement" sale of shares as part of this IPO.
A consortium of tech giants including AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and TSMC Partners have agreed to buy $26 billion worth of this non-voting stock.
Google and NVIDIA each agreed to buy $10 billion worth.
Fundraising efforts
Biggest-ever first-time share sale
Anthropic is looking to raise up to $64.4 billion in its IPO, with the private placement making it the biggest-ever first-time share sale.
The company has already drawn orders for nearly seven times the available shares.
Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley are leading Anthropic's IPO, with 20 other banks participating.
The stock will trade on Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT starting tomorrow.