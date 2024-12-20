Summarize Simplifying... In short Just days before Christmas, thousands of Amazon workers across the US have gone on strike, disrupting last-minute holiday deliveries.

The Teamsters union, representing these workers, is demanding higher wages, better benefits, and safer working conditions.

Thousands of Amazon workers strike, disrupting pre-Christmas deliveries

By Mudit Dube 10:19 am Dec 20, 2024

What's the story Thousands of Amazon workers in the US have gone on a strike amid the crucial pre-Christmas season. The strike comes as a result of unresolved contract negotiations and Amazon's refusal to recognize the Teamsters labor union. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents these employees, has called this the largest ever strike against Amazon by US workers.

Union leader accuses Amazon of ignoring negotiation deadline

The strike began on Thursday, strategically timed just days ahead of the holiday season when several shoppers rely on last-minute deliveries. Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien accused Amazon of ignoring a clear deadline for contract negotiations. He said, "If your package is delayed during the holidays, you can blame Amazon's insatiable greed."

Strike extends to multiple Amazon facilities nationwide

The strike isn't restricted to one location but spans across multiple Amazon facilities in the US. Major picket lines have been set up at several Amazon Fulfillment Centers nationwide. Workers from seven fulfillment centers in New York City, Atlanta, San Francisco, Southern California and Skokie, Ill., are likely to join the picket line.

Amazon dismisses strike impact, assures timely deliveries

Despite the nationwide strike, Amazon has downplayed its effect on operations. The company described the move as an unlawful public relations stunt and promised customers that their packages were on the way for timely delivery. Kelly Nantel, a spokeswoman for Amazon, accused the Teamsters union of threatening and attempting to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers.

Union demands higher wages, better benefits, safer conditions

The Teamsters union, which represents nearly 10,000 Amazon workers in the US, has emphasized that the strike is a battle for higher wages, better benefits and safer working conditions. The union had given Amazon a December 15 deadline to agree to contract negotiations. This move was approved by Teamsters members last week and comes three months after Amazon pledged about $2 billion toward its delivery drivers amid union organizing activity among these workers.