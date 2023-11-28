Chip maker AMD opens its biggest design center in Bengaluru

With the new Bengaluru facility, AMD now operates in 10 Indian cities

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Tuesday unveiled its most extensive global design center, AMD Technostar, in Bengaluru. Spanning five lakh square feet, the facility will host about 3,000 engineers working on semiconductor technology, including 3D stacking, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. This development is expected to boost India's goal of becoming a semiconductor manufacturing hub and is part of AMD's $400 million investment plan in India over the next five years.

Inauguration ceremony of AMD's new facility

Inauguration done by IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The inauguration of the facility was done by Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and AMD executive leaders. Vaishnaw stated, "India's semiconductor program launched under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays strong emphasis on supporting the design and talent ecosystem for semiconductors." "AMD setting up its largest design center in Bengaluru is a testament to the confidence global companies have in India," the IT minister added.

AMD's investment and expansion plans in India

AMD first announced its $400 million investment plan at Semicon India 2023 in July 2023, with intentions to employ around 3,000 engineers by 2028. Since beginning operations in India with just a few employees in 2001, the company has grown its workforce to over 7,000. With the new Bengaluru facility, AMD now operates in 10 Indian cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Focus on high-performance computing and AI solutions

The AMD Technostar center will focus on developing high-performance CPUs for data centers and PCs, gaming GPUs, adaptive systems on chips, and Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) for embedded devices. AMD CTO Mark Papermaster said, "This new design center will help propel technology and product development across the AMD portfolio, fueling the next generation of high-performance, adaptive and AI computing solutions for our customers around the world."

India's efforts to attract semiconductor industry investments

India is working to attract major semiconductor companies to establish chip fabrication and assembly plants in the country through a $10 billion subsidy program. In September, Micron held a groundbreaking ceremony for a $2.75 billion semiconductor testing and packaging plant in Gujarat. Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials also announced a $400 million investment to design chipmaking machinery in India in June 2023. India will also gain three new chip fabrication units in the coming months, Vaishnaw announced at the event.