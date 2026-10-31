Anthropic files for US IPO after $11.55B revenue, operating profit
Anthropic, a major player in the generative AI world, just filed for an IPO in the US.
Its revenue shot up to $11.55 billion in the June quarter (from $4.73 billion in the March quarter), and for the first time ever, it posted an operating profit of $974 million after earlier losses.
Anthropic valuation rises to $1.5 trillion
Thanks to this growth, Anthropic's valuation soared to $1.5 trillion, way up from $965 billion just a few months ago, showing how much faith investors have in both Anthropic and the future of AI.
Ather Energy posts inaugural quarterly profit
Meanwhile in India, domestic air traffic saw its biggest drop since COVID-19 due to pricey tickets and fewer flights.
On a brighter note, electric scooter maker Ather Energy hit its first quarterly net profit and ramped up production by 45%, even though supply chain issues held it back from meeting all demand.