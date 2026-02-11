Boston Dynamics CEO steps down after 3 decades at company

Playter has been with Boston Dynamics for three decades, serving in various roles including vice president of engineering and chief operating officer. He took over as CEO from founder Marc Raibert in 2020. Under his leadership, the company made significant strides in the robotics industry, most notably commercializing its quadruped robot Spot.

Company transitions

Brief history and ownership changes

Founded in 1992 by Raibert as a spin-off from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston Dynamics has changed hands multiple times. Google parent company Alphabet acquired it in 2013, before selling it to Japanese investment conglomerate SoftBank in 2017. The company is now owned by Hyundai, which bought it in 2021. Despite the leadership change, Boston Dynamics continues to innovate with products like Atlas, a humanoid robot.