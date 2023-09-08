Centre rolls out third phase of mandatory jewelry hallmarking

Written by Rishabh Raj September 08, 2023 | 06:36 pm 2 min read

Since mandatory hallmarking was introduced, registered jewelers have surged from 34,647 to 1,81,590

The Indian government has announced the third phase of mandatory hallmarking for gold jewelry and artifacts, extending the system to an additional 55 districts. It will be implemented starting today. This brings the total number of districts covered under mandatory hallmarking to 343. The move aims to increase consumer confidence in the purity and authenticity of gold jewelry while addressing concerns from small jewelers about the cost of setting up hallmarking centers.

Registered jewelers, AHCs see remarkable growth

Since the introduction of mandatory hallmarking, the number of registered jewelers has skyrocketed from 34,647 to 1,81,590. Assaying and Hallmarking Centers (AHCs) have also increased from 945 to 1,471. Over 26 crore gold jewelry items have been hallmarked with HUID to date, boosting consumer trust in the quality of gold products.

Hallmarking reaches multiple states across India

The newly included districts for mandatory hallmarking are spread across several states. They include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. The expansion ensures that more consumers have access to hallmarked gold jewelry items with HUID numbers.

BIS care app can boost consumer confidence

To ensure the authenticity and purity of hallmarked gold jewelry with HUID numbers, consumers can use the 'verify HUID' feature in the BIS care app. The app has seen significant growth in downloads, increasing from 2.3 lakh in 2021-22 to 12.4 lakh in the current fiscal year. With over one crore hits in the last two years, the 'verify HUID' feature enables consumers to confirm the purity and authenticity of their gold jewelry, ensuring they get value for their money.

