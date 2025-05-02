What's the story

A recent Oxfam report has highlighted the jarring difference between CEO pay and worker wages globally. The study calls the inequality a "grotesque spectacle."

It shows that the average CEO salary in India is now $2 million/year, while globally, CEO earnings have risen by 50% in real terms since 2019.

In stark contrast, worker wages have only grown meagerly by 0.9% in the same period.