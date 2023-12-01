Commercial LPG cylinder costs hiked in India: Check prices

By Rishabh Raj 12:39 pm Dec 01, 202312:39 pm

A 19kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs. 1,796.50 in Delhi

Starting today (December 1), commercial LPG cylinder prices in India have been hiked by Rs. 21 per cylinder, as announced by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). This comes after a Rs. 57 decrease on November 16 and a Rs. 100 increase on November 1. In contrast, jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have been cut by 4.6%, marking the second reduction within a month.

Revised commercial LPG cylinder rates across major cities

With the new prices in effect, a 19kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs. 1,796.50 in Delhi, Rs. 1,908 in Kolkata, Rs. 1,749 in Mumbai, and Rs. 1,968.50 in Chennai. Before the hike, prices were Rs. 1,775.50 in Delhi, Rs. 1,885.50 in Kolkata, Rs. 1,728 in Mumbai, and Rs. 1,942 in Chennai. However, domestic LPG cylinder prices for cooking remain unchanged at Rs. 903 per 14.2kg cylinder.

Previous commercial LPG price changes and subsidy increases

In October 2023, the 19kg commercial cylinder rate increased by Rs. 209. Before that, in September, the price was reduced by about Rs. 158, and in August, it was cut by Rs. 99.75. On October 4, the Union cabinet approved raising the cooking gas subsidy from Rs. 200 to Rs. 300 per cylinder for nearly 9.6 crore low-income households. This decision aimed to benefit rural residents and followed the expansion of the PM Ujjwala Yojana scheme to 75 lakh women.

Jet fuel price reduction and OMCs' monthly price revision policy

The recent 4.6% drop in ATF prices lowers the cost to Rs. 1,06,155.67 per kiloliter in the national capital from Rs. 1,11,344.92 per kiloliter. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) adjust cooking gas and ATF prices on the 1st of every month, based on the average international price from the previous month.