Data centers to drive housing demand and boost local infrastructure
India's fast-growing data center industry is about to shake up the housing market.
By 2030, new data centers are expected to create nearly 4.33 lakh jobs and drive demand for almost 195 million square feet of residential space.
This surge will also boost investments in essentials like power, fiber networks, and logistics, so it's not just tech getting a lift, but entire neighborhoods.
Maharashtra leads 54 million sq ft demand
Maharashtra leads with over 54 million square feet of new housing demand, followed by Karnataka (nearly 28 million), Andhra Pradesh (over 23 million), and Uttar Pradesh (approximately 22.7 million).
Even emerging destinations like Noida, Visakhapatnam, and GIFT City in Gujarat are set to benefit big time as areas around major data centers become hotspots for mixed-use projects and lively townships.