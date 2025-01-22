What's the story

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd.'s ₹220.5 crore initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed within an hour of its launch today.

The three-day IPO comprises entirely of fresh shares, with no offer-for-sale component according to the red herring prospectus.

The IPO has a price band of ₹279 to ₹294 per share with a minimum bid of 50 equity shares and in multiples thereof.