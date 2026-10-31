Donald Trump pushes 'Super intelligence' rebrand, tech firms use SI

SpaceX mentioned SI 85 times in a filing and even changed its name to his AI company SpaceXAI as SpaceXSI.

Microsoft called this the start of a "Super Intelligence era." Elon Musk admitted that he has "SI psychosis."

Meanwhile, OpenAI's Sam Altman admits SI fits but thinks most people will probably stick with calling it AI.

Despite some doubts, companies are following the new federal push for SI.