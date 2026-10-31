Donald Trump pushes 'Super intelligence' rebrand, tech firms use SI
Business
Donald Trump is pushing to rebrand "artificial intelligence" as "Super Intelligence" (SI), an idea he floated on Truth Social and later shared at the United Nations.
Surprisingly, big tech companies like Microsoft, SpaceX, Meta, Tesla, and IBM have already started using SI in their official language.
SpaceX mentions SI, Musk, Altman react
SpaceX mentioned SI 85 times in a filing and even changed its name to his AI company SpaceXAI as SpaceXSI.
Microsoft called this the start of a "Super Intelligence era." Elon Musk admitted that he has "SI psychosis."
Meanwhile, OpenAI's Sam Altman admits SI fits but thinks most people will probably stick with calling it AI.
Despite some doubts, companies are following the new federal push for SI.