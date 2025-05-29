What's the story

Electronic Arts (EA) has canceled its highly anticipated Black Panther game and closed the studio behind it, Cliffhanger Games, according to IGN.

The decision was revealed by Laura Miele, president of EA Entertainment, in an internal email to staff.

The move comes as part of a broader strategy by EA to "sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities."

Black Panther was first announced by Marvel Games, EA, and Cliffhanger Games in 2023.