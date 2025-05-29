EA cancels Black Panther game, closes studio behind it
What's the story
Electronic Arts (EA) has canceled its highly anticipated Black Panther game and closed the studio behind it, Cliffhanger Games, according to IGN.
The decision was revealed by Laura Miele, president of EA Entertainment, in an internal email to staff.
The move comes as part of a broader strategy by EA to "sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities."
Black Panther was first announced by Marvel Games, EA, and Cliffhanger Games in 2023.
Organizational changes
Restructuring and layoffs
Along with the closure of Cliffhanger Games and the cancellation of Black Panther, EA is also laying off some employees from its mobile and central teams.
The number of affected individuals is not clear yet, but it is said to be less than the roles cut last month across Respawn Entertainment and EA's Fan Care teams.
Miele acknowledged that these decisions are difficult as they affect people they've worked with closely.
Support assurance
Commitment to employee support
Miele assured that EA is doing everything possible to support affected employees, including finding them new roles within the company.
Even with these layoffs, EA is still focused on a few key franchises: Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends.
Miele also confirmed that the company will continue to invest in its Iron Man game at Motive and a third Star Wars: Jedi title.
Strategic shift
Future plans and Marvel partnership
Last year, EA CEO Andrew Wilson had said the company would "move away from development of future licensed IP that we do not believe will be successful in our changing industry."
However, this doesn't seem to affect the two known Star Wars games: Bit Reactor's Zero Company, due in 2026, and the third Jedi title under development at Respawn.
The Black Panther game was supposed to be a single-player, open-world title and part of a three-game deal with Marvel.
Recent incidents
EA recently laid off hundreds of employees
EA's latest move follows several rounds of layoffs and project cancellations in recent years, with 2025 being especially turbulent.
Just last month, the company cut around 300 jobs, including about 100 at Respawn, and canceled both a Titanfall project in development and another early-stage title.
Earlier this month, EA enforced a mandatory return-to-office policy for all staff, a shift that has raised concerns among remote workers about the future of their roles.