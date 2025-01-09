What's the story

Rainwater harvesting is a millennia-old tradition experiencing a resurgence among Indian homeowners for its environmental stewardship and cost-saving potential.

By capturing and storing rainwater, homeowners can decrease their reliance on municipal water supplies, slash their water bills, and play an active role in replenishing dwindling groundwater reserves.

This article explores the nitty-gritty of investing in rainwater harvesting systems for residential properties in India.