A negative review on Amazon, claiming a diaper sold by the Barons was used and dirty, led to a significant decline in their business, pushing them towards bankruptcy.

Despite their pleas, Amazon initially refused to remove the review, which violated community guidelines, causing a loss of customer trust.

Although the review was eventually removed, the damage to the Barons' reputation continues to affect their business.

The review was posted in 2020

How a resold dirty diaper on Amazon destroyed family business

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:14 pm Jul 16, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Beau & Belle Littles, a family business owned by Paul and Rachelle Baron, has fallen into $600,000 (₹5 crore) of debt following a damaging one-star review on Amazon. The review, posted in 2020, claimed that a feces-stained swim diaper was resold as new. Over 100 buyers marked the negative review as "helpful," amplifying its visibility on the product page. Despite numerous five-star reviews for their product, this single negative review significantly impacted the business' financial health.

Controversy

Amazon declined to remove damaging review earlier

The negative review, written by Erin Elizabeth Herbert, stated, "The diaper arrived used and was covered in poop stains," and included pictures as evidence. Amazon's policy prohibits reviews that violate community guidelines, focusing on seller or shipping feedback rather than product quality. However, despite the Barons's request for removal and Herbert's intention to revise her review after being contacted by the Barons, Amazon declined to remove it. The review remained online until recently and negatively influenced potential customers' purchasing decisions.

Financial struggle

Business struggles amid negative publicity

The Barons, once an Amazon success story, are now considering bankruptcy. They have taken on other jobs since the review was posted to make ends meet. Paul Baron emphasized the impact such incidents can have on small businesses like theirs, saying, "Shoppers might think returning a poopy diaper to Amazon is a victimless way to get their money back, but we're a small family business, and this is how we pay our mortgage."

Company response

Amazon expresses regret, encourages sellers to reach out

Amazon's Spokesperson Maria Boschetti expressed regret over the situation. She stated, "We are sorry to hear that a seller feels their return was not evaluated correctly and resulted in a negative review." Despite this, she suggested there was little that could be done now. Boschetti encouraged sellers with concerns about reviews or other issues to reach out for assistance. This comes amid complaints from other sellers regarding Amazon's failure to remove reviews that clearly violate community guidelines.

Review removal

Damaging review finally removed

The Barons confirmed yesterday that the damaging review had finally been removed from Amazon. However, the impact of the negative publicity continues to affect their business. Despite removal of the review, they continue to face challenges in restoring their business' reputation and regaining customer trust.